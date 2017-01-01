"Gail listens well, and has helped me work towards my goals. She's always cheerful and ready to help." - Written 1 day ago by E.M for Gail St.James (MA, LMFT)

"I couldn't have been matched with a better counselor for me. He's awesome and is good at asking the right questions... the ones you need to ask yourself to really move forward." - Written 1 day ago by L.I for Matthew Peltz (LCSW, MCAP, ICADC)

"I've only been working with Jennifer for a short while, and it's been eye-opening and helped me a great deal. I find myself stopping to think about our conversations before I react to certain things. I look forward to what the future brings." - Written 1 day ago by K.A for Jennifer Smith (LPC)

"Shannon is very easy to open up to, and is genuinely interested in talking through my problems and understanding them. I feel lucky to have her as a counselor." - Written 1 day ago by A.L for Shannon Broaddus (BSW, MA, LPC)

"Dr. Ross is kind, compassionate and wise. I truly appreciate working with him!" - Written 1 day ago by K.R for Dr. Daniel Ross (Ph.D.)

"Bernice is very perceptive. Her insights into my issues have helped me think through things clearly. She has been very supportive and understanding and I appreciate all her help." - Written 1 day ago by M.A for Bernice Banks (MSW, LCSW)

"Really happy to find someone that specializes in specific issues that I need help with." - Written 1 day ago by L.A for Moushumi Ghose (MA, LMFT)