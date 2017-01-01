Affordable, private online counseling. Anytime, anywhere.

"Ingrid is very nice and helpful. " - Written 1 day ago by E.D. for Ingrid Middleton (LCSW, MSW, MS)

"I have found that counseling with Melissa has been a great help with my stress and anxiety issues. She's very good at understanding what I'm trying to say, and prompting me towards methods of looking at things in different ways and thus reducing overall stress. She goes out of her way to look into additional tools and resources that I hadn't even thought to investigate. Melissa has been the exception to the general rule for me, and I'm really grateful that she's been working with me." - Written 1 day ago by C.A. for Melissa Whelan (LICSW)

"I am very happy with Jax as a counselor. She allows me to ramble and doesn't ignore the little tidbits here and there about things I enjoy outside of therapy topics. I look forward to telling her about the good things that are going on in my life as well as things I have problems with." - Written 1 day ago by A.L. for Jax Anderson (LPC)

"After only a few sessions I feel confident that I am receiving care and counseling from Jennifer that is professional, considerate, yet also direct and beneficial. It's not a fuzzy experience, but it has helped me develop insightful perspectives I could not achieve alone." - Written 1 day ago by E.R. for Jennifer Harrison (MSW, LICSW)

"My counselor is very attentive, communicative, and respectful. He is down to earth and easy to talk to. I would recommend BetterHelp and George to others. " - Written 1 day ago by J.A. for george lawson (LCSW)

"Sharon is by far my favorite counselor. She gets me and really helps me feel better! Highly recommend!" - Written 1 day ago by M.E. for Sharon Valentino (LMFT, CAATC, RAS)

"Alison has been amazing and really helped me start working through a traumatic experience from my past. I was able to open up to her after a short time and feel safe talking to her. I would highly recommend her. " - Written 1 day ago by B.R. for Alison Mell (MSC,NCC,LPC)