Affordable, private online counseling. Anytime, anywhere.

Talk with a licensed, professional therapist online.Get started
BetterHelp will match you to one of 2,000 licensed therapists. Get feedback, advice and guidance from your counselor.
"Ingrid is very nice and helpful. "
"I have found that counseling with Melissa has been a great help with my stress and anxiety issues. She's very good at understanding what I'm trying to say, and prompting me towards methods of looking at things in different ways and thus reducing overall stress. She goes out of her way to look into additional tools and resources that I hadn't even thought to investigate. Melissa has been the exception to the general rule for me, and I'm really grateful that she's been working with me."
"I am very happy with Jax as a counselor. She allows me to ramble and doesn't ignore the little tidbits here and there about things I enjoy outside of therapy topics. I look forward to telling her about the good things that are going on in my life as well as things I have problems with."
"After only a few sessions I feel confident that I am receiving care and counseling from Jennifer that is professional, considerate, yet also direct and beneficial. It's not a fuzzy experience, but it has helped me develop insightful perspectives I could not achieve alone."
"My counselor is very attentive, communicative, and respectful. He is down to earth and easy to talk to. I would recommend BetterHelp and George to others. "
"Sharon is by far my favorite counselor. She gets me and really helps me feel better! Highly recommend!"
"Alison has been amazing and really helped me start working through a traumatic experience from my past. I was able to open up to her after a short time and feel safe talking to her. I would highly recommend her. "
"Laura is a good therapist. She has been very helpful and I enjoy her advice. "
All counselors are licensed, accredited professionals. BetterHelp allows you to connect with them in a safe and private online environment. Anything you share is confidential.
Pay a low flat fee for unlimited sessions with your counselor. Counseling doesn't have to be expensive.
Do it at your own time and at your own pace. Communicate with your therapists as often as you want and whenever you feel it's needed. Help is available at your time and your place.
Thousands have benefited from online therapy (just check out their reviews!) With BetterHelp you can switch counselors at any point if you don’t feel you are getting enough benefit.